The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office will be replacing the security cameras throughout the Detention Center, including the inmate transport area and holding cells within the Justice Center.
The Board of Supervisors authorized Sheriff Leon Wilmot to enter into a contract with Security Design Consulting, in the amount of $185,570.
An evaluation committee reviewed the proposals submitted for the project and determined that Security Design is the most qualified firm for the project. The consultant is familiar with working at correctional and detention centers in Arizona, staff noted in a report.
The company will assist with the development of the detention facility security system upgrade.
The project will also include security modifications to integrate into the existing system, staff noted.
This project is being funded from the Jail District Fund as budgeted in the 2023/23 Capital Improvement Plan.
The supervisors also awarded a contract for physician services for the Detention Center to AB MED Healthcare Solutions. The firm will be compensated at a rate of $14,400 for 80 hours of work per month. Any excess hours will be paid at a rate of $250 per hour.
The responsible physician will supervise clinical care provided to inmates. This is a remote position, and physicians will be communicating with patients and on-site medical staff via video conference or other means of communication.
A physician will be on call 24/7 for any emergency that may arise in the Detention Center and are expected to call back nursing staff within 60 minutes.
In other action, the supervisors also approved the following:
• Extended the first principal and interest payment due date from May 16, 2023, to July 16, 2023, in the contract with Greater Yuma Port Authority. The county loaned GYPA funds for the construction of infrastructure improvements in the Magrino Industrial Park. Due to supply-chain delays, the project won’t be completed until early June 2023, with final inspections and invoicing expected by the end of the month.
• An agreement for election services between the county recorder and the City of Yuma, effective Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2027, with automatic renewal for one successive five-year term.
• A resolution adopting the amended Low Rent Public Housing Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy according to the most recent federal regulations for the three Yuma County Housing Department’s Developments: Valley Vista Apartments, 2050 W. Main St., Somerton; Moctezuma Apartments, 345 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis; and Pecan Shadows Apartments, 2650 W. 3rd St., Yuma.
• A resolution granting a public service franchise and license to Arizona Public Service Company for a term of 25 years, to expire May 22, 2048.
• An agreement with Yuma to provide application of corrective or preventive maintenance to city and county rural roads for five years from May 22, 2023, to May 22, 2028. The agreement may be renewed for an additional five-year term.
• Reappointment of County Administrator Ian McGaughey to the GYPA Board of Directors for a term that will expire on June 4, 2028.
• Reappointment of Sandra “Sandy” Watts to the Yuma County Free Library District Board of Trustees to represent Wellton, for a three-year term beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2026.
• Appointment of Luis Cabrera to represent San Luis on the Yuma County Free Library District Board of Trustees for the remainder of Africa Luna-Carrasco’s term, which expires June 30, 2023, and appointment for a three-year term, effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026.
• Reappointment of Pat Riley Sr. to the Yuma County Free Library District Board of Trustees to represent Yuma, for a three-year term beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2026.