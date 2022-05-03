The Seed Trade Association of Arizona has chosen as this year’s honorary member Tim Thompson, a longtime leader in the seed industry who has been active of the organization since its inception 30 years ago.
He was a charter member of STAA when it was established in 1992 to protest a proposed state sales tax on seed sales. “We deemed it was unjustified so we got together to have a voice with the Legislature,” he said. The proposal was dropped.
Meanwhile, Thompson stayed active in the organization, having attended 17 of the past conventions. He served the organization as president in 2005. “It’s a tremendous group … a great forum for people to get together – associates and competitors alike in a good environment,” he noted, adding that he’s enjoyed many friendships and relationships that date back a long time.
“I consider it quite an honor to be recognized by the association and I would like to thank everyone involved,’ he said. “The STAA consists of a broad range of membership representing a wide segment of the seed industry and I hope the association continues, grows and prospers.”
Thompson earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish language and literature from the University of Arizona, working seasonally for Northrup King Company while enrolled in school fulltime. He completed his degree while living with a Mexican family in Guadalajara, Mexico.
He explained that he majored in Spanish with the intent of joining the U.S. Border Patrol. However, it took three years for the agency to offer him a job after he applied. In the meantime, he had begun working fulltime for H&H Seed Co. and decided to turn down the Border Patrol job offer and stay with agriculture.
During his career, Thompson was a sales and marketing leader for a variety of companies in the agricultural seed business, including product development and production of vegetable, field and grass seeds. He successfully managed wide-ranging sales territories in Southern California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas and key areas of Mexico.
Most recently he was with Seteco Inc. until his retirement a couple of years ago.
He continued: “I spent more than four decades in the seed business in Yuma. It’s been a very rewarding experience to see many significant improvements to varieties and the breeding and development of new varieties to help the local grower.”
In other activities, he is an outdoor enthusiast and enjoys hunting and fishing. As a member of the Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club, he works to share those experiences with young people. He also volunteers with the Arizona Fish & Game, such as hauling water to water holes to help wildlife survive the hot summer months. And he assisted one year with a survey of black-footed ferrets, one of North America’s most endangered mammals.