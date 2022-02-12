Castle Dome Middle School sixth grade math teacher Deborah Wiles is focusing on recovery after suffering injuries from a very serious all-terrain vehicle accident. But as she recovers, members of the community are rallying to help support Wiles and her family.
According to the family’s statement released by Yuma School District One and the GoFundMe set up Wiles’ sister, Danette Laduke, Wiles was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix after having been partially ejected from a single-vehicle ATV in a rollover on Jan. 30. She sustained several injuries to her face and skull, which required extensive surgery. Currently, she’s recovering at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix and will be out of work for a while for recovery and possibly more surgeries.
Because of this, the family is in need of support.
“Her family (four sons), Cameron, Chase, Logan and Talon are requesting prayers and financial support in the way of donations to help with her medical expenses,” the statement shared by District One read.
Donations are being sought through a GoFundMe set up by Laduke but also through a spaghetti dinner fundraiser being organized by the School Parent Teacher Organization at Castle Dome. The SPTO is asking for Walmart or Sam’s Club gift cards to cover the cost of supplies. The suggested donation for these gift cards is $10 and they can be dropped off at the Castle Dome office. Any excess gift cards will be given to Wiles.
By Feb. 17, however, the spaghetti will be made. Community members can support the cause by preordering a plate of spaghetti, salad, bread and a cookie for $5 and pick up their orders from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Castle Dome bus loop located at 2353 Otondo Dr. The plates are presale only and email receipts must be kept as proof of purchase.
To support the family through the GoFundMe, visit https://bit.ly/3rGXzqi.
To support the family through the drive-thru spaghetti dinner, visit https://square.link/u/KT17R4nZ.