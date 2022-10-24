More CASA advocates are needed to help pave the way for children to find loving homes in times of crisis. That’s why CASA of Yuma County is hosting a volunteer information session this coming Wednesday. Folks interested in opening their hearts to help Yuma’s children in the court system can attend in order to learn more about how they can help.
For those unfamiliar with the organization, CASA stands for “Court Appointed Special Advocates.” The program assigns volunteer advocates for children who’ve been abused or neglected. Through building relationships with the children in their cases, advocates ensure children are heard as the courts make decisions in their best interests.
Veronica Davis, coordinator for CASA of Yuma County, explained that the need is great. The program currently has 39 CASAs serving 83 children in 52 cases, but there are 109 children in 74 cases still awaiting a CASA.
Children without a CASA still go through the court process and receive care while families attempt to perform the court-ordered services to enable reunification, but Davis states that CASAs make a difference through the constancy they provide children.
Special advocates attend all the important events regarding a child: From hearings to school meetings. They also visit with the children at least once a month; these visits can be fun like an outing for ice cream or a trip to the park. Such visits provide some positivity for the children, who come from situations often involving substance abuse, domestic violence, neglect, abandonment and more.
As such, the process of providing support can be daunting and emotional.
“Volunteers spend the most time with children,” she said. “They encourage kids to come to court and give them a voice. They recognize needs that must be met.”
Despite the children’s hardships, Davis assures that CASAs don’t need to be experts. They undergo training to help understand the issues the children they help face.
Studies regarding CASA also found that children in foster care with a CASA are more likely to find a safe, permanent home, succeed in school and are half as likely to re-enter the foster care system.
While the opportunity may not be for everyone, Davis said that those who do volunteer tend to find a lot of fulfillment in the differences they make.
“CASA is an extremely unique and rewarding experience,” she said. “Our volunteers work really hard and they’re committed to seeing the children have successful futures.”
Individuals interested in the opportunity can learn the details of the process at Wednesday’s information session on Nov. 2 from 5:30 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center’s Detention Training Room, located at 2440 W. 28th St across from Kneader’s on Ave. B.
CASA will also be recruiting and spreading awareness at various community events and is interested in any groups that would like for them to come and speak about volunteering, so the opportunities to connect are plentiful.
Those who wish to help but cannot volunteer can do so through spreading the word about CASA and donating to the Yuma Council for CASA, Inc., a nonprofit organization that raises funds to provide the unmet needs of the children in the program. Donations to YCCI are tax-deductible and can help cover CASA children’s medical assistance, costs of participation in extracurricular activities, clothing and more.
