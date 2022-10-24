More CASA advocates are needed to help pave the way for children to find loving homes in times of crisis. That’s why CASA of Yuma County is hosting a volunteer information session this coming Wednesday. Folks interested in opening their hearts to help Yuma’s children in the court system can attend in order to learn more about how they can help.

For those unfamiliar with the organization, CASA stands for “Court Appointed Special Advocates.” The program assigns volunteer advocates for children who’ve been abused or neglected. Through building relationships with the children in their cases, advocates ensure children are heard as the courts make decisions in their best interests.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you