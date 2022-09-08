With additional monsoon activity forecast through the weekend, the City of Yuma will be offering sand and bags to residents.
The city’s self-serve sandbag filling station has been set up at the east parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive. It will be available beginning from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The sandbag station will be stocked with sand and empty bags for self-filling while supplies last. A limited number of bags and sand may be available onsite after 8 p.m.
While shovels may be available as well, the city recommends residents bring their own when visiting the station. Residents are allowed five sandbags per vehicle.
In the event of power outages, a Cooling Center will be available at the Yuma Civic Center.
The city reminds residents that monsoon season is always a good time to “revisit, revise or make a household disaster plan.” Visit www.ready.gov to learn more about developing a family emergency plan.