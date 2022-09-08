With additional monsoon activity forecast through the weekend, the City of Yuma will be offering sand and bags to residents.

The city’s self-serve sandbag filling station has been set up at the east parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive. It will be available beginning from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you