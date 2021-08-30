Due to possible heavy rainfall this week due to Hurricane Nora, Yuma Public Works will provide a sandbag filling station at the Civic Center parking lot, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, through at least Wednesday.
The station will be stocked with sand and empty bags for self-filling. While shovels may be available on site, the city recommends residents take one when visiting the station.
Also, city officials stated in a press release that they want the community to stay safe and ask that residents use caution when out in inclement weather.
Please direct all rain-related calls to Public Works at 928-373-4504.