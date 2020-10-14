A semi truck making a delivery in downtown Yuma knocked down an overhead powerline Tuesday afternoon, causing approximately 354 customers to temporarily lose power,
APS spokesperson Alan Bunnell said the outage was reported at approximately 2:48 p.m. and field personnel were immediately dispatched to make the needed repairs.
The outage spanned from Jones Street to US Highway 95 and from 1st Avenue to Interstate 8.
Lt. Sam Pavlak Bunnell, of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, explained that the Detention Center, which is located at 200 W. Court Street, has backup generators so it was not affected by the outage.
Power was restored to all 354 customers by about 4:30 p.m., according to Bunnell.
The downed power line, which fell between the cab of the truck and the trailer it was pulling, was located in the vicinity of S. Maiden Lane and E. 3rd Street.
Yuma police closed off roads in the area while repairs were made and Yuma firefighters were on standby at the scene if needed.
There were no reports of any injuries.
