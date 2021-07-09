The eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 8 was stopped and backed up to the 4th Avenue exit on Thursday after a semi-truck caught on fire.
Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert said the incident happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of milepost 1, which is the bridge above 1st Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a semi-truck with heavy smoke and flames coming from the trailer it was pulling.
Firefighters immediately began putting out the fire and had it extinguished in about 15 minutes, and remained on scene another two hours dealing with hotspots in the load.
“Getting fire apparatus through congested traffic and ensuring water supplies were a challenge, as well as the high afternoon temperatures,” Erfert said.
Traffic on 1st Street was also closed from the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge to Gila Street due to debris falling from the burning semi’s trailer.
Multiple agencies, including the Yuma Police Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the California Highway Patrol were involved in controlling the traffic during the fire.
The Interstate was reopened after the trailer was removed from the scene and there were no reports of any injuries.
The trailer was carrying a load of lettuce and there was significant damage to the cargo and rear section of the trailer.
The ause of the fire was not immediately known.
