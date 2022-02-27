Yuma was uncharacteristically chilly Wednesday morning, but the 50-degree weather was no obstacle for the Marines visiting from the Marine Barracks Washington, D.C.
As they prepare for their coming parade season, the United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, Marine Corps Color Guard and United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon have been training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
Preparations have been intense as the Marines wake up around 5:30 a.m. for 14-hour training days, but they view the practice as essential for perfecting their craft. Come Thursday, March 3, they’ll begin their tour with a performance as the Battle Color Detachment, where all three units come together to celebrate “the historic pride of the Marine Corps through the finest in music and ceremonial drill,” according to the USMC.
This special occasion is open to the public at no charge and will take place 7 p.m. on March 3 at Kofa High School’s football field, located at 3100 S Avenue A.
While “The Commandant’s Own” practiced outside with their drums and bugles, a member from each party performing in the detachment shared their stories with the Yuma Sun.
As a drum major for the USMC Drum and Bugle Corps, Master Sgt. Joshua Dannemiller shared that he’s one of many Marine musicians who come from all over the country. As some of the most talented musicians, they audition for USMC and go through recruit and combat training. Serving in the “Oldest Post of the Corps,” established in 1801 by President Thomas Jefferson, they represent the Marine Corps across the globe.
How does one end up there? “Everybody has a different story,” Dannemiller replied. For him, his path as a Marine musician began when a friend of his came back from boot camp and encouraged him to visit the recruitment office.
“The Marine Corps told me that they had a music program and I was very interested in that,” he said. “So they showed me all the options and they told me they had a drum and bugle corps for the Marines. That was something I was really passionate about, so I auditioned to be a member of the unit and then I was found qualified to be a Marine. [After all] the training, [I] showed up to Washington, D.C. and I’ve been there for 18 years now.”
For Dannemiller, the opportunity to represent something he truly believes in is his favorite part of the job. He enjoys speaking with the public about what the USMC does and why it’s important that they’re there. As the first performance he approaches, he’s excited to interact again.
“Since the pandemic hit, this is our first opportunity to really come together to detachment and get back out in the public again, so I think that’s what I’m most excited about,” he said.
For Sgt. Cameron Williams, the 40th Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps, he’s happy to be in Yuma as it provides the Color Guard Platoon with the opportunity to get away from everything else and focus on being as perfect as perfect can be. This is especially important for them as their role involves perfect synchronization.
“Everything we do, if you notice, is much different than any other element in the Marine Corps,” he said. “Color guards – they lean on each other. There’s no space with marching and things like that, and that is because we are one unit. We have to flow in movements as one.”
In addition to their role in the Battle Color Detachment, Williams shared that the Color Guard Platoon is tasked with additional ceremonial commitments. Most recently, for example, they performed at the National Football League’s Pro Bowl and Super Bowl 56. The honor of performing is as exciting as it sounds, but Williams’ favorite thing is leading fellow Marines.
“I love my Marines,” he said. “I got about 16 at any time in my platoon, and these individuals are all junior enlisted … But I sent them out on ceremonial commitments all the time and they have to represent the entire Marine Corps by themselves without anybody holding their hand and they do a phenomenal job of that. So that’s one of the things that makes me the most proud of being in the platoon is that I have such mature guys that can take care of themselves and want to represent this organization in a good fashion.”
For Cpl. Ezra Baez, a member of the Silent Drill Platoon, the excitement of performing in Yuma comes not just from his love for his role, but also because it’s so close to home: Baez was born in Tucson and studied at the University of Arizona before joining the USMC.
“I went to U of A for about two years and I took a semester off to go do some self-exploration,” he said. “I decided the Marine Corps was my best option I wanted to pursue. I enlisted. I went to boot camp. I went to infantry school, just like every other infantryman does. I graduated infantry school, and they sent me to Marine Barracks, Washington.
“At Marine Barracks, Washington, I did a year of ceremonial duties. I performed funerals and honors, joint service shots. I was in the Presidential Inauguration this past election. Last November, I was selected to be on the Silent Drill Platoon. A year later, I’m here now, I’m a squad leader and I’m here training people.”
For Baez, the role is very humbling. Getting to see the vice president, performing at halftimes for 70,000 people and very soon also performing at Times Square among other things are such unique experiences that he never foresaw happening.
“I came from a Mexican American household where I didn’t have any exposure to the military,” he said. “I was one of the first in my family to join the military, and I joined what I thought was the hardest branch. And it is.
“The Marines have a lot of discipline, have a lot of courage, have a lot of respect for attention to detail and each other and I think it’s good preparation for life. A lot of my upbringing with my upbringing in the Marine Corps have both helped shape who I am.”
Parade season for these Marines goes on from May to August, but Yumans can catch them in action this next Thursday as the three units come together to celebrate the always faithful USMC.
