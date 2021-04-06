U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly on Monday visited the Yuma region, where Border Patrol Yuma Sector Chief Chris Clem briefed him and he toured the U.S.-Mexico border.
Kelly also visited the Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and met with local leaders to discuss how a recently passed COVID-19 relief bill may help the Yuma area.
The senator’s meetings and tours were closed to the press, but he met with reporters at the Yuma County Main Library in the afternoon to discuss his visit.
Kelly explained that he spent time with Clem and senior staff and toured Border Patrol facilities and the border “trying to understand the challenges that the Border Patrol is currently facing.
“And I got to hand it to them. They’ve got a very challenging mission. Both my parents were police officers and in law enforcement, and it’s not an easy job in the best of circumstances, and what they’re dealing with today, over the last few months, just like they’ve dealt in the past, it’s a difficult situation for them,” he added.
Kelly shared what he saw during the tours. “I had never seen first hand the processing of individuals, including kids, into our immigration system, what that looks like. It’s always valuable for somebody in my position to see these things first hand.”
He also noted his impression of the facilities. “They need better facilities. They’re trying to do a lot with not the best infrastructure, their build-me infrastructure, and hopefully it will improve here over the coming weeks,” he noted.
Kelly said he has pressed the President Biden administration for a plan and necessary resources to handle the response at the southern border “to ensure a secure, orderly and humane process that doesn’t fall on local communities.”
Kelly noted that he and Sinema helped secure $110 million in the COVID-19 relief bill that allows FEMA to reimburse local communities and organizations that are assisting with the response at the border.
“Sen. Synema and I have been able to secure about another $110 million to help communities like Yuma, help nonprofits get reimbursed for some of the expenses that they dealt with in facilitating the movement of migrants from border towns up into Tucson and Phoenix. That’s been helpful,” Kelly said.
The American Rescue Plan earmarked $41.46 million for Yuma County, $21.42 million for Yuma, $8.30 million for San Luis, $3.95 million for Somerton, and $0.73 million for Wellton.
But, Kelly said, the federal government needs to do better. “Let me just make it clear. It shouldn’t be on the shoulders of Arizona border communities to deal with. This is a Washington, D.C., problem.
“So I’ve been talking to the president and the secretary of Homeland Security about this, how the government needs to communicate better with communities in Arizona and the Border Patrol and all the agencies involved to make sure this gets better, not worse,” Kelly said.
The senator noted that in his opinion, the influx of asylum seekers at the border is a crisis. “Everybody’s definition of crisis is different. To me, it seems like a crisis. We had a crisis in 2019. This is somewhat cyclic,” he said. “I would say it’s a crisis. It’s a lot of individuals coming across, especially kids, and it’s a humanitarian crisis, and it’s tragic. To see small children that are at great risk traveling to our border.
“And we’ve got to be able to do better. This should not fall on the City of Yuma or Yuma County or San Luis or Somerton. This is a federal government problem. And that’s why I’ve had this conversation a number of times with the president and the secretary of Homeland Security. Washington has failed. Border states on this issue, for decades, we have spent hundreds of --, I don’t know the exact amount, but at least tens of millions of dollars on this issue since the 1980s and it’s still a problem.
“So Washington needs to get their act together, and that’s why I’m going to continue to work with Homeland Security and the Border Patrol here and the mayor of Yuma, the Yuma County supervisors and the Department of Homeland Security and the Border Patrol and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).
Kelly acknowledged that any action taken so far has only been a “Band-Aid” and comprehensive immigration reform is needed to tackle the problem long term.
“There’s a root cause problem here, and that root cause is in Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and other countries. And that needs to be addressed as well, and it involves criminal organizations, cartels,” he said.
“At the same time, comprehensive immigration reform is something, if we do it right, it could be a positive thing for our country,” he said.
Among those reforms he would like to see changes to the agriculture worker visa program and a pathway to citizenship for individuals under the DACA, a policy that granted youth temporary permission to stay and work in the U.S. under “deferred action.”
“I’ve spoken with farmers here who have challenges with the H2A visa program every year. Agriculture workers can only keep those in place for three growing seasons. That doesn’t benefit anybody, that doesn’t benefit the farmer. That could be reformed,” Kelly said.
“A pathway to citizenship for the 800,000 individuals here under DACA and other things,” he added when listing the reforms he would like to see.
Kelly also toured the local military installations. At YPG, he talked to the base commander and some of the engineers and staff about development tests they’re doing in support of the U.S. Army.
“There are a number of issues we addressed, including infrastructure and housing and Highway 95 that goes into YPG. Also range space and range radar and test equipment that they need and test systems that they are developing, specifically weapon systems that are going to help us as a nation meet the needs of the U.S Army as we deal with adversaries in the decades to come,” the senator explained.
After the press conference, Kelly would be visiting MCAS, “which I’m most excited about,” he said. “It’s always good to hang out with some Marines. I served in the Navy for 25 years and the Marine Corps is the Navy’s army, so it’s good to be with the Marines and find out what they need from the federal government right now.”
Kelly, a former astronaut, said he has been at that MCAS a number of times. “I used to stop there in my NASA airplane to get refueled occasionally. I visited the Marine Corps Air Station there about a year and a half ago and also YPG.”
Asked which is the cooler job, astronaut or U.S. senator, Kelly replied: “Being a US. senator, you get to address some serious problems that really help people. Being an astronaut, that was a fun job.”