A proposed U.S. Senate bill includes funding for radiation therapy equipment for the Yuma Regional Medical Center Cancer Center. If approved, the total award for YRMC would be $1.5 million.
The appropriation was included in the 2024 Labor, Health and Human Services and Education Appropriations Act, approved by the Senate on July 27 with a bipartisan vote of 26-2. The bill provides $224.4 billion in discretionary funding in support of workforce, health and education programs.
If approved, YRMC will use the funds to expand radiation therapy at the Cancer Center and modernize its current linear accelerator equipment. The acquisition of a new Varian TrueBeam LINAC will give patients access to state-of-the-art radiation therapy services. It would allow higher doses of radiation to specifically targeted areas while sparing the healthy tissue that surrounds the cancer-affected area the hospital explained.
More than 6,000 projects were submitted for funding, with YRMC’s initiative among the fewer than 1,000 initiatives selected. The type of equipment requested by YRMC is very expensive and could cost millions of dollars.
Starting this year, YRMC Cancer Center will build out a new vault to house the Varian TrueBeam LINAC. A new vault is required to eliminate disruptions to therapy and treatments while the outdated LINAC is retired, the hospital said
Once the new equipment is in service in the new vault, the Cancer Center will replace the outdated equipment with a second Varian TrueBeam LINAC. The second LINAC will be purchased from Varian during the latter part of 2024.
YRMC expressed appreciation to Arizona senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema for their “unwavering support and commitment to the advancement of healthcare in rural areas.”
“This grant supports our commitment to the Yuma community to enhance cancer care close to home,” said Dr. Robert Trenchel, president and CEO at YRMC. “Thanks to the support of Sens. Kelly and Sinema, we are continuing to advance healthcare technologies and delivering comprehensive cancer care for our community.”
“We are deeply grateful to Sens. Kelly and Sinema for their dedicated efforts, as YRMC will be better equipped to provide our oncology patients with the highest level of cancer care,” said Dr. Abhinav B. Chandra, oncologist and medical director of the YRMC Cancer Center. “In 2022, YRMC Cancer Center provided more than 17,000 radiation oncology procedures. Having two LINACs in service will increase our ability to continue providing state-of-the-art cancer treatments to our community members who need it most.”
The House Appropriations Committee has yet to advance its version of the appropriations bill. Once the House passes its version, the two chambers must negotiate the final bill to be passed by the House and Senate and signed by the President.