A proposed U.S. Senate bill includes funding for radiation therapy equipment for the Yuma Regional Medical Center Cancer Center. If approved, the total award for YRMC would be $1.5 million.

The appropriation was included in the 2024 Labor, Health and Human Services and Education Appropriations Act, approved by the Senate on July 27 with a bipartisan vote of 26-2. The bill provides $224.4 billion in discretionary funding in support of workforce, health and education programs.

