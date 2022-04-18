Today

Some clouds early. Mostly sunny along with windy conditions during the afternoon. High 98F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High near 90F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.