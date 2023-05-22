Senate president praises Hobbs for negotiating bipartisan budget

“Kudos to her,’’ republican Senate President Warren Petersen said about Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ direct negotiations with him and House Speaker Ben Toma, which unfolded with direct meetings multiple times a week over two months. “She was reasonable,’’ he said. “And she would keep her word,’’ Petersen said. “”Whenever she would say ‘I agree to that,’ she did it.’

 FILE PHOTO BY HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX – Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs took major heat from many Democrats for negotiating a state budget package with Republican legislative leaders that did not include any changes to the state’s new universal school voucher program.

But Republican Senate President Warren Petersen is heaping praise on Hobbs for the deal, saying she negotiated in good faith, kept her promises and made a rare bipartisan budget happen. And he pointed out that despite Democrats’ anger over school vouchers, “that wasn’t going to get on her desk’’ because majority Republicans would never vote to curtail the program.

