U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema visited Yuma County on Wednesday to learn firsthand about the healthcare challenges in Yuma County and to talk about water infrastructure with agriculture and water representatives.
At the Regional Center for Border Health in Somerton, Sinema chatted with Maria Nunez, deputy director of Yuma County Public Health Services District, Dr. Bob Trenschel, CEO and president of Yuma Regional Medical Center, and Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer at YRMC, about the challenges the health officials are facing.
Sinema then headed to the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture to discuss water infrastructure and how her bipartisan infrastructure law can “positively” impact Yuma, specifically water conservation and agriculture.
In this story, the Yuma Sun covers Sinema’s sitdown with Yuma County health officials.
Amanda Aguirre, president and CEO of RCBH, explained the challenges that have come with the COVID-19 surge and migrant influx.
In Yuma County, 211,184 individuals have been tested for COVID-19, with her agency testing about 95% of them.
RCBH has administered more than 7,500 vaccines in Mohave, La Paz and Yuma counties, where the center has clinics. The center also works closely with farmers and tribes to vaccine and test workers and members.
In addition, the center coordinates with federal agencies to treat, test and transport migrants that cross the border in the Yuma County region. RCBH transports 300 migrants daily to Phoenix and California. Her organization provides the six buses that travel every day.
RCBH has processed 16,775 migrants this year. A great many are fleeing the economic crisis in Venezuela. Some have come from Brazil, Cuba, Haiti, Columbia, Dominican Republic and Argentina as well as Russia, Pakistan, Senegal and Iraq.
Sometimes the migrants have medical conditions or disabilities that need to be treated or they were discharged from the hospital. It took a while to figure out how best to handle the migrant surge without “forgetting the human factor and the human face,” Aguirre said.
She pointed out that the COVID-19 positivity rate among migrants is very low, with an average of 2% and a peak of 5-6%.
Aguirre also noted that her organization works well with Homeland Security, Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She also had a private meeting with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to discuss concerns.
Sinema noted that she worked hard to make sure that the last COVID-19 relief package contained funding for this type of work, but she doesn’t know if there will be another COVID package. Aguirre replied that RCBH remains committed to helping with the migrant surge and doesn’t rely on that funding.
Trenschel and Magu noted that YRMC faces four challenges: COVID-19 surge, migrant influx, winter visitors and a nursing shortage.
The hospital has treated and discharged 4,126 infected patients, with 834 deaths as of Wednesday morning. The intensive care unit has been the most impacted. At one point, the unit housed only COVID-19 patients. Some of these patients are hospitalized for long periods, from 60 to 70 days.
Some surgeries can’t be performed because the ICU is occupied. Many patients can’t travel out of town for the surgeries they need. It’s hard to judge how many patients were lost because they couldn’t get needed surgery, Magu said.
Right now the hospital has a backlog of surgeries and it will take a couple years to get back to the baseline, Magu said.
Aside from the pandemic, the community has had an unusually large volume of winter visitors, with some staying year-round through the pandemic. This translates into more patients experiencing medical emergencies and needing acute care.
As for the migrant influx, at one point YRMC was receiving about 25 a day, with pregnant migrant women delivering two to three babies a day. Some of these babies end up in the newborn intensive care unit.
Some migrants have needed dialysis, surgeries, and at least one needed a bypass. When patients show up, YRMC has to treat them regardless of their origins.
“We don’t ask where from,” Trenschel said.
The nursing staff shortage is due to some retiring and some moving to higher-paying agencies. YRMC is paying nurses double to take an extra shift, but some nurses burn out. The hospital doesn’t just need nurses. It needs specialized nurses, including those who can work in the ICU.
Trenschel noted that the support staff sent by the state and federal governments has been a “huge help” in dealing with the nursing shortage.
In addition, the hospital has lost staff due to the vaccine mandate. Trenschel said eight or nine have left to date, and it expects to lose up to 75 more from every department, including nurses and physicians.
Sinema seemed incredulous that physicians were among those who were choosing to leave rather than get vaccinated. “It’s a choice,” Trenschel said.
The senator asked how YRMC is doing financially. “It’s a challenge. We’re at a loss so far this year,” Trenschel said, adding that YRMC is hoping to make up the loss when it reopens surgeries.
Sinema asked what they needed, aside from the obvious need for funding to deal with the COVID-19 and migrant surges. Both the YRMC and RCBH stressed the need to expand behavioral health services. YRMC currently has four behavioral health providers, but it needs eight or nine to meet the needs of the community.
Aguirre said that behavioral health services for children is a pressing need. School districts don’t have social workers so they refer children to RCBH.
Yuma County also has a lot of substance abuse, she noted. RCBH opened a new substance abuse center in San Luis and the center works closely with law enforcement.
Trenschel asked for the continued support staff critically needed for the ICU and patient floors. Magu highlighted a need for funding for a graduate medical education residency program for behavioral health providers. The hope is that graduates will stay in the community after graduating. The program is ready to go, but it needs additional funding.
“This is the year to do it,” Sinema said, noting a surplus in funds.
Editor’s note: A follow-up story will cover Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s roundtable discussion with agriculture and water stakeholders in Yuma County.