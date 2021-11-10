Standing at the corner of Urtuzuastegui Street and Main Street just outside the U.S. Port of Entry in San Luis, Ariz., Sen. Mark Kelly gestured to the border and said, “This has been like this since 1985. It was good in 1985. It’s not good today.”
Having just met with leaders from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to tour the port of entry and discuss improvements, Kelly’s visit to the border was a result of the recently-passed infrastructure bill that will bring an additional $147 million to the San Luis border crossing modernization project.
With a total of $300 million for the project, Kelly shared in a media advisory Tuesday afternoon that he’s excited to “see the shovel go in the ground here.”
Kelly noted the project is much needed to deal with the changes in pedestrian and vehicle traffic over the past 36 years. He stated that the changes are good not only for southern Arizona, but the entire state as well since increased traffic means increased economic activity.
The Tuesday visit specifically dedicated time to looking at the plans for what the port of entry will look like and what technology will be needed. As an example, Kelly explained that although the General Services Administration (GSA) helps with plenty of projects, CBP has technology it is currently using that is potentially not funded through those GSA programs.
Some of the solutions, he noted, are simple, such as a shade cover for a bigger part of the area. One area of struggle he witnessed was an issue with license plate readers due to sun glare.
And he noted there are a lot of positive things in the plans such as low-energy X-ray machines to combat the amount of illegal drugs that pass through the border.
Kelly expressed that although the port handles the agricultural workers and individuals coming to shop well, upgrading the port of entry is going to make their job easier.
“A couple months ago, I was in Dave’s Western Wear in Nogales and here’s a business like a lot of these that upwards of–in some cases–90% of their revenue might come from the other side of the border. So getting those folks through–if they’ve got to wait hours, that’s not good. Often, people are not going to make a decision to stand in line for hours to come shop in the United States so that’s why an upgraded port of entry is going to be helpful to businesses in southern Arizona.”
But that’s not all that the senator hopes to see in Arizona’s future. When asked about Biden’s border policies, Kelly said, “Washington D.C., has failed Arizona and other states on this issue. For decades we’ve spent tens of billions of dollars and we still have a problem. I introduced legislation with [Ohio] Senator Portman to come up with a plan and funding to make sure that the Border Patrol and CBP has what it needs to deal with these searches regardless of who’s in the White House.”
Speaking with members of the press, Kelly mentioned that he’s also spoken with Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls about transportation and recently talked to Vice President Kamala Harris about the challenges at the border.
Kelly also plans to speak with the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, about undocumented immigrants and the challenges faced at the ports of entry and across the border.
