With funding recently expired, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly has been pushing legislation that would extend federal funding for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
In a recent hearing of the Senate Subcommittee on National Parks, Kelly highlighted the importance of passing his legislation, Senate Bill 1318, the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area Reauthorization Act of 2021.
The bill would reauthorize grants from the National Park Service to the Yuma Crossing for 15 more years through 2036. NPS authority to provide grants to the organization expired on Sept. 30.
The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area encompasses seven square miles along the Colorado River in Yuma and Winterhaven, California. It includes the Yuma Crossing National Historic Landmark, the Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado River State Historic Parks, Fort Yuma, and more than three miles of contiguous riverfront parks, trails and 400 acres of restored wetlands.
The YCNHA mission is “conserve, enhance and interpret the natural and cultural resources of the community through collaboration and partnerships.”
Kelly and other supporters have emphasized the importance of the Colorado River crossing at Yuma, pointing to its “long and rich history that must continue to be told through historic preservation and ecosystem restoration projects” in and around the downtown Yuma area.
“Yuma Crossing played an important role in the history of the West. It is a natural granite outcrop used by indigenous people, Spanish explorers, and tens of thousands of Gold Rush pioneers as it’s the narrowest point to cross the Colorado River into California from Arizona,” Kelly stated.
“The crossing made Yuma a center for interstate commerce in the late 1800s and later supported a vital bridge for locomotives and motor vehicles,” he added.
Kelly also pointed out that national heritage areas did more than preserve history. “National Heritage Areas and our national parks in Arizona are so important, not only to the folks that like to enjoy them, but also to the economy,” he said.
According to NPS studies, the Yuma Crossing contributes about $22.7 million to the Arizona economy through tourism and outdoor recreation opportunities.
Yuma’s NHA is funded primarily through donations from local and tribal governments and private individuals. And, according to a 2015 NPS review of the Yuma NHA, only one-fifth of its budget is funded by the Park Service.
In fact, Kelly stated, Yuma Crossing only receives one-third of the full $1 million that is authorized from the Park Service each year. “Even with so few resources, the return on investment for the federal government is quite remarkable,” he said.
Joy Beasley, NPS director for cultural resources, testified before the subcommittee in support of the Yuma Crossing reauthorization bill. Beasley spoke of the organization’s success in leveraging private donations for federal matching grants.
“Yuma Crossing, at least since 2015, has continued to meet its non-federal match requirement, and as you point out, has leveraged other sources of funding, grown their partnerships. They are doing great,” Beasley said.
“Yuma Crossing is an on-the-ground example of the leverage that the $20.9 million in federal funding that we provided in 2020 translates into $85.5 million in cash and in-kind donations that are coming from other sources. So keep up the good work, Yuma Crossing, yes sir,” she added.
In previous hearings, U. S. Congressmen Paul Tonko (D-NY) and David McKinley (R-WV) stated that “National Heritage Areas are considered one of the Department of Interior’s most cost-effective initiatives relying on a public/private partnership in which every federal dollar is matched with an average of $5.50 in other public and private financing.”
In fact, Yuma Crossing leverages close to $10, as pointed out by Lowell Perry Jr., executive director of the Yuma Crossing NHA.
In written testimony, Perry illustrated the importance of the organization to the region as well as how communities would suffer if reauthorization of funding does not take place. He noted that Yuma Crossing has the distinction of carrying a National Historic Landmark designation and has helped drive major private investment in the historic downtown Yuma along the riverfront.
He described how, in partnership with the Quechan Indian Tribe, City of Yuma and other partners, the National Heritage Area “transformed the downtown riverfront from a literal dump and dangerous hobo camp into an extensive multi-use trail system, several beautiful riverfront parks, and over 400 acres of restored wetlands and riparian habitat that are locally managed.”
Perry also noted that Yuma Crossing eliminated non-native vegetation such as salt cedar and phragmites, both of which consume large quantities of water, and replaced them with native mesquite, cottonwood and other native ground cover, “helping to conserve water,” which in turn, “contributes to a thriving agricultural economy delivering fresh vegetables across the country.”
The organization’s efforts also resulted in the comeback of previously endangered species, including the yellow-billed cuckoo and ridgway’s rail, also known as the Yuma clapper rail.
“The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area is a valuable business and community partner, playing a pivotal role in the conservation and enhancement of the natural, cultural and historic resources of the Yuma area,” Perry wrote.
“The City of Yuma relies on the YCNHA to initiate and manage complex and long-term projects among many stakeholders. This is because the community views the organization as both trusted and extremely competent all across the spectrum of community and civic groups.”
Perry cited examples of Yuma Crossing’s work:
• Led the effort to expand and complete the Yuma West Wetlands by securing additional grants and engaging individual and corporate volunteers to help.
– Led commercial revitalization efforts along the downtown riverfront since 2004.
• Signed a 15-year lease in 2016 with the state to manage the two state historic parks located in Yuma, the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park and the Colorado River State Historic Park. The state nearly closed these “historic treasures” during the 2009 recession until the YCNHA stepped in to lead a citywide effort to save them. The Yuma Territorial Prison is now one of the most visited attractions in the entire state.
• Helps drive tourism to Yuma and is a source of popular and inexpensive, safe activities for families as they begin to emerge from the isolation of a pandemic. This includes indoor and outdoor museums, as well as recreation along the Colorado River.
– Engages hundreds of local volunteers annually in community projects. A recent event involved the international agricultural firm Gowan Company. In addition to funding the project, more than 500 employees from around the world planted more than 700 trees and shrubs in a 7-acre section of the West Wetlands Park, further cementing it as “Yuma’s favorite park” where children, hikers, bikers and anglers gather regularly.
– Leads a “massive” public/private effort to turn Yuma into a dynamic historic entertainment destination.
– Restores, preserves, maintains and promotes Yuma’s history “for the education and enjoyment of future generations to come. It is for the kids.”
Without federal support, Perry said, “Yuma would potentially become less attractive to winter visitors and harm the relationship with those part-time residents from many northern states and Canada. They look forward to not only the many days of sunshine, but to the activities that the YCNHA is responsible for providing. A serious economic impact.”
Aside from the individual Yuma Crossing bill (S 1318), a comprehensive bipartisan program bill (S 1942) that would fund National Heritage Areas is also being discussed. The House of Representatives already passed an NHA program bill, as part of H.R. 803, in February.
The Senate’s comprehensive bill (S. 1942) would provide long-term stability to National Heritage Areas and eliminate the need for action on numerous individual reauthorization bills already introduced for the 30 NHAs due to sunset in 2021, including the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
To learn more about the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, view this video: https://youtu.be/tjsr5TV7uDU.