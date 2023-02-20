Senator, supervisor talk border, immigration

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (center) is flanked by Alejandro Figueroa (left), Yuma County economic development and intergovernmental affairs director, and Martin Porchas, chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors in Washington, D.C.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SEN. SINEMA

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Martin Porchas, chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, discussed immigration and border issues during a recent meeting in Washington, D.C.

The supervisors had previously agreed to include visas for agricultural workers and immigration reform among the priorities to be discussed with members of Congress during the Feb. 11-14 trip.

