Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a San Luis man who has pleaded guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl was postponed at the request of his defense attorney.
Prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office explained that in October, Victor Rodriguez pled guilty to two amended counts of attempted molestation of a child in a plea offer.
In return for his guilty plea, six counts of molestation of a child per domestic violence against him were dismissed.
However, the plea offer that Rodriguez accepted at that time did not indicate that the two amended counts were also domestic violence-related.
As a result, Gallagher said she wrote and offered Rodriguez a new plea offer, which he has already signed, that included the domestic violence wording, and that nothing else had changed from the original plea she presented.
When asked for his position on the matter, Rodriguez’s attorney, Daniel Kaffana said he would still like some additional time to go over the new plea with his client.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson eventually granted Kaffana’s request and scheduled Rodriguez’s sentencing for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Nelson added that, as he previously mentioned at a prior hearing, he intends to follow the stipulation contained in the plea offer and sentence Rodriguez to 15 years in prison for one of the charges and a term of lifetime probation for the other.
According to San Luis police, Rodriguez was arrested at his home in October without incident. The molestations allegedly happened in 2018. The victim is still a minor.
Rodriguez was also initially booked into the Yuma County jail on two counts of sexual abuse, two counts of molestation of a child and two counts of indecent exposure.
No complaints were filed against Rodriguez for those offenses, however.
He remains in custody on a $200,000 cash-only bond.
