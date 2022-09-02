Thursday’s sentencing mitigation hearings in Yuma County Superior Court for the two women in a ballot harvesting case were continued because one of their lawyers had a death in the family.
As the hearings got underway, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson said he had reviewed motions for continuance filed on behalf of both defendants in the case, Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez, and that he was willing to grant the requests.
Nelson explained that a family member of Fuentes’ Yuma attorney, Joshua Cordova, had died and that he was in Texas to attend his grandmother’s funeral.
A prosecutor from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, who appeared telephonically for the hearing, said he did not oppose the request because her attorney should be present.
He added that it was also a matter of professional courtesy in such a situation.
“I’m not going to force the parties to continue without him,” Nelson said in granting the requests.
He then scheduled aggravation/mitigation hearings for 2 p.m. Oct. 6. A date for sentencing will be set at the conclusion of the hearings.
Juarez’s attorney, Sebastian Sanchez, also advised the court that his client’s sentencing should, as a matter of procedure, be held subsequent to Fuentes’.
Lawyers for Fuentes had previously sought to delay Thursday’s hearings because two of the expert witnesses she planned to have testify on the stand about sentences in similar cases were unavailable.
Nelson ultimately ruled against the requests. His decision was later appealed, but the Arizona Court of Appeals declined to consider the case.
Fuentes, a former San Luis mayor who serves as an elected board member of the Gadsden Elementary School District, is the first person to be charged with violating the state’s 2016 “ballot harvesting” law, which bars anyone but a person’s relative, housemate or caregiver from returning ballots for them.
She pled guilty to one felony count of ballot harvesting in a plea agreement with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in June.
The charge carries a prison term ranging from four months to two years, with the presumptive sentence being a year.
Probation is also available under the terms of the plea agreement, and Fuentes could be sentenced to up to a year as a condition of that probation.
Her plea deal contained two stipulations as well, with one being that if she were to be sentenced to probation, she could not hold any public office, either elected or appointed.
Additionally, if she were to receive any jail time as a condition of that probation, it could be served under house arrest.
According to investigative records from the attorney general’s office, which were obtained by the Associated Press, fewer than a dozen ballots could be linked to Fuentes, not enough to make a difference in all but the tightest local races.
The illegal ballot collection by Fuentes and Juarez happened in plain sight outside the cultural center in San Luis on the day of the primary election, the report shows.
Fuentes was at a card table set up by supporters of a group of city council candidates and was spotted with several mail-ballot envelopes, pulling out the ballots and in some cases marking them.
The ballots were then taken inside the cultural center and deposited in a ballot box and later counted and processed by the Yuma County Recorder’s Office.
Fuentes and Juarez were videotaped by a write-in candidate who called the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation was initiated that same day, and about 50 ballots were checked for fingerprints, which were inconclusive.
Juarez pleaded guilty to the same charge in her plea agreement, but it was designated as a misdemeanor after she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.
She has admitted to carrying ballots Fuentes gave her into the polling place and dropping them off. Her plea deal stipulates that she be sentenced to a term of probation.
San Luis resident Davis Lara, who also provided evidence that led to charges being filed against Fuentes and Juarez, said after Thursday’s hearing that a successful prosecution will hopefully signal the beginning of the end of voter fraud in his community.
“We were able to slow it down a bit, but voter fraud will still happen. You have to remember that it is a large ring of people doing it,” Lara said. “For the community of San Luis to see a difference, several more people will need to be indicted for voter fraud.”
He added while he understands the reason for the continuance, he is disappointed that the case likely won’t be over until after November’s elections.