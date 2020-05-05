The Sentinel rest areas on Interstate 8 will be closed for two days, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closures are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 5, and Wednesday, May 6, as contractors are scheduled to pave the road. The work is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.
Westbound I-8 Sentinel Rest Area (milepost 83) will be closed on Tuesday, May 5, while the eastbound I-8 Rest Area (milepost 83) will be closed on Wednesday, May 6.
Westbound I-8 travelers, however, will be able to use the Mohawk Rest Area at milepost 56.