SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Federal officials have raised the idea of dedicating a car lane for expedited crossings from this city to San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
Under the proposal, a southbound lane would be opened for motorists who are enrolled in the U.S. Department of Customs and Border Protection’s SENTRI trusted traveler program.
SENTRI – the acronym for Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspections – grants expedited clearance for preapproved, low-risk travelers entering the United States from Mexico.
SENTRI lanes are already in place at ports of entry admitting traffic into the United States, but San Luis could become the first U.S. border city with a SENTRI lane for Mexico-bound vehicles, said Luis Ramirez, a consultant to the city of San Luis.
Ramirez told the city council recently that federal agencies involved in planning expansion at the U.S. port in San Luis are proposing a southbound lane as part of overall efforts to reduce long lines of traffic heading in both directions across the border.
Congress has approved more than $152 million for the expansion of the San Luis I port in downtown San Luis, which involves adding more lanes for cars arriving from Mexico. The expansion will require Mexico-bound traffic to be rerouted to the west, crossing the border from Archibald Street in the Arizona city onto Morelos Street in San Luis Rio Colorado.
The idea of creating a southbound SENTRI lane surfaced in the course of the General Services Administration doing the environmental impact study required for the expansion, said Ramirez, whose Phoenix-based firm is retained by the city to represent San Luis in its dealings with the U.S. and Mexican governments on various border issues.
“The first (Mexico-bound) SENTRI lane anywhere on the border would be in San Luis,” he said.
Just as the northbound SENTRI lanes are designed to shorten the overall wait time to enter the United States, a southbound lane could help reduce the congestion north of the border as Mexico-bound traffic backs up in San Luis.
The proposal for the SENTRI lane to Mexico has yet to be formally discussed with Mexican officials.
Under the SENTRI program, travelers who clear background investigations by CBP and pay an enrollment fee to be in the program would use dedicated car lanes that allow them to cross the border in a fraction of the time it takes others.
Concurrently with plans to expand the port, planning is underway on the Mexican side to open a new gate for arriving traffic, which would then be routed through an underpass beneath Obregon Avenue in San Luis Rio Colorado.
San Luis officials, among them Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, have long called for steps to shorten wait times to cross the border, saying that the delays inconvenience residents who frequently travel between the countries and also discourage Mexican shoppers from patronizing San Luis stores.
Sanchez welcomed the proposal for a southbound lane, saying it “would help a lot.”
The U.S. House of Representatives originally approved $248 million in funding requested by the Trump administration for the port expansion, but the allocation was later cut in the Senate to a little more than $154 million. Sanchez said the city is lobbying to restore funding to its original level.
San Luis I was built in 1984. Since then, annual growth in cross-border traffic has contributed to long lines of vehicles on both sides.
The port expansion would double the number of car lanes at San Luis I for vehicles arriving from Mexico, from eight lanes to 16.