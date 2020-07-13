Thirteen years ago, on April 9, 2007, U.S. Army Sgt. Ismael Solorio was killed in Baghdad during a raid against militants when a roadside bomb exploded near his vehicle.
A native of San Luis and a 2003 Kofa High School graduate, Solorio died during his third deployment to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He served on more than 100 combat missions, and had been wounded on two previous tours, shot once in the cheek by a sniper and hit in the hand by shrapnel from a roadside bomb.
“My husband was injured twice and earned two Purple Hearts,” Iris Zenia Solorio said. “His third Purple Heart separated us forever.”
Although it hasn’t been easy on her over the years, Iris says she has moved on and has managed to create a new life for herself.
“I am married and I’m in a better life now,” said Iris, who now lives in New Mexico. “I have four children and I am happy.”
Iris and Ismael met at church, where he was a musician. A short time later he enlisted in the U.S. Army. While home recovering from the wound he received from his second deployment, they formed a friendship and fell in love.
They eventually had a daughter together, who they named Priscella.
Sgt. Solorio, however, was unable to be there when she was born because he was deployed on his third tour of duty in Iraq, which he voluntarily chose to do.
During that deployment Sgt. Solorio came home to marry Iris and meet his daughter for the first time. Three months later he was killed, making his wife a young widow and leaving his daughter, who was only six months old, fatherless.
In April 2019, Iris began writing a book about her husband, which she titled “A Love Story: And three Purple Hearts.”
Self-published, she describes the book as her memoir about a young woman who falls in love with a soldier, and the sacrifices that go with it.
The book, which she recently finished, is now available at Barnes & Noble and through Amazon, as well as other online retail stores such as Walmart.
“I spent 30 minutes every day writing the book,” Iris said. “It took about a month to actually write the story and another 14 months to revise and edit it.”
One of the reasons Iris gave for writing the book is that their daughter never got a chance to know her father so she wanted her to know the kind of man he was.
She added that she also felt it was important to share his story.
“I felt people needed to know about my husband,” Iris said. “They needed to know that my husband died for his country and for his brothers. He was faithful and committed to serve and he was a loyal soldier and friend.”
However, what she did not realize when she began writing the book was that it would reopen old scars, causing her to have to learn to live with the pain of his loss all over again.
“At first I felt happy because I was writing about how we met. Getting to the end was emotional and I cried a lot,” Iris said. “I even felt like giving up, but I didn’t stop although tears fell on my hands while I typed.”
Sgt. Solorio was 21 years old at the time of his death. He is the son of Ismael and Amelia Solorio of San Luis. He is survived by two brothers and two sisters as well.