For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me, naked and you clothed me, ill and you cared for me, in prison and you visited me. – Matthew 25:35-36
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona touches the lives of needy residents in Yuma County through a variety of programs that help children, families and the elderly live with independence and dignity.
And there’s many ways community members can assist the agency with that mission from donations to giving of their time.
Safe House
Those fleeing domestic violence find safety in the CCS emergency shelter 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They’re offered a safe haven, counseling, legal advocacy, case management, transportation, coordination with other agencies and other services to help them break the cycle of domestic violence and achieve self-sufficiency.
The local hotline is 928-782-0044 and crisis hotline is 1-877-440-0550.
Currently the shelter is full or at more than capacity, said Jodie Wight, regional program director for domestic violence for CCS. The good news is that it is the recipient of a CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) from Yuma County to fund expansion of the shelter. Currently an architect is drawing up plans to add two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
“The expansion won’t mean we can help more people, just better serve what we’ve been seeing with families in need of shelter,” Wight said. She added that the shelter on any given day serves from eight to 10 adults and their children. And their pets.
“Their pets also come along, but we have no funding to purchase pet food or cat litter,” she said. Therefore, one way the community can help Safe House is with donations of pet supplies or monetary donations to purchase them.
Another way the community can help is through donations of furniture for six two-bedroom housing units the agency recently closed on. With the units available, families staying at the emergency shelter will be able to move into a home of their own.
“But one of the biggest needs is for monetary donations,” Wight said, explaining that the shelter doesn’t have space to store donated clothing and other items. “Cash donations give us the biggest leverage to meet various needs of the families. A lot of time they show up with just the clothes on their back. With money, we can take them shopping to get exactly what they need … the sizes and items they need.”
Daybreak Adult Day
Health Care
Yuma’s Daybreak Adult Day Health Care provides a safe and secure setting for the elderly and adults with disabilities while they’re away from home for the day. Whether their caregivers have to work or are in need of a break, they have the peace of mind knowing their loved ones are being well cared for.
Personal care assistance and nursing services are available. Daybreak provides exercise and nutritional services to promote healthy aging, while social activities encourage cognitive stimulation and maintenance.
The program was blessed with a CDBG from the City of Yuma that funded a $100,000 renovation to expand and enclose a patio “so we could bring in the outdoors,” said Mary McClendon, associate director of CCS in Yuma. With a water fountain, indoor garden and bird song, it provides a beautiful place for clients to hang out.
What would make it even better, she said, is if someone would donate two exercise bikes to put in the newly enclosed patio. She explained that riding a bike benefits clients’ memory banks as well as giving them exercise.
The program also can always use large puzzles and coloring books that people can manage even with arthritic hands and vision challenges, she said.
Another way community members can help is by providing entertainment for the clients, she said. “Everyone loves live entertainment. We love having people share their talents if they sing or play an instrument … storytelling or reading. Anything to keep people engaged.”
Daybreak does have some openings, McClendon said. It is not assisted living or long-term care, but for those who might benefit from a supervised day program while offering support to their families. For more information, call 928-783-8316 or visit the program at 321 S. 15th Ave. You may also speak with a case manager with the Area Agency on Aging or Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS). Or people may pay out of pocket.
Senior Nutrition –
Congregate Meals
Seniors and adults with disabilities can share a nutritious lunch with other friendly seniors when they attend CCS – Yuma’s Senior Nutrition Congregate Meal Program. The program serves about 1,500 meals per month.
The meals, served from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays, are held at the Northend Community Center, 160 E. 1st St., through an agreement with the City of Yuma. The lunches are made from scratch by the kitchen staff and are designed to meet one-third of an older adult’s daily nutritional requirements. It is provided at no cost or there is a suggested donation of $2.
“Those 60 and older and their spouses (regardless of age) can join us for lunch, hang out with others and have a nice afternoon,” McClendon said. “They stay engaged with friends and make new friends.”
Governed by food safety regulations, the center can’t accept outside food donations, she said. But community members can help by volunteering (making a commitment of at least six months), donating toiletries and other personal care items for the “prize table” that clients can select from, and by offering to provide entertainment.
“They love to be entertained,” she said.
Monetary donations are always helpful, said Evita Mendez-Counts, executive director for CCS -Yuma. “We do receive federal and state funding but we have a matching requirement. Any funds that come in help meet that need. That’s the biggest support the community can provide … it goes the furthest.”
Senior Nutrition –
Home-Delivered Meals
Also known as Meals on Wheels, CCS-Yuma’s Home-Delivered Meals Program provides homebound seniors with nutritious meals that help them live independently in their homes.
Each week healthy meals are delivered to 350 homebound seniors throughout Yuma County who probably can’t drive, said McClendon. “But we provide more than a meal. When we’re delivering a meal, we’re also doing a wellness check. If someone doesn’t answer the door when they’re getting a delivery, we check it out.” It might be a case of someone taking the recipient to get their hair done, but there have been cases of someone being ill and unable to help themselves.
“Meal service might be to someone who lives alone,” she said. “It’s someone checking on them and offering a friendly smile. It keeps them engaged.”
For information on services, call the center at 928-782-1105 or 928-782-4489
A Toast to Hope
A significant way the community can help all the programs is through support of CCS-Yuma’s major fund-raiser, A Toast to Hope. Plans are now underway by the CCS -Yuma’s Advisory Board for the eighth annual dinner and auction, scheduled to be held Oct. 28 at the Pivot Point Conference Center, 310 N. Madison Ave., said Mendez-Counts.
Sponsorships for tables are $1,000 – no individual tickets will be sold. Also, donations are being accepted for the auction. Items may be dropped off at the CCS-Yuma main office, 690 E. 32nd St. For more information, call McClendon at 928-341-9400, Ext. 7205, or email her at marym@ccs-westaz.org.