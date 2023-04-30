National Space Day takes place this week and Arizona Western College is observing in a very special way. On Thursday, May 4, astrophysicist Dr. Simon Steel will be giving a presentation from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Schoening Conference Center in the 3C Building of the Yuma Campus, located at 2020 S. Ave 8E, and the public’s invited.
“Arizona Western College is thrilled to host Dr. Simon Steel, the esteemed deputy director of the Carl Sagan Center for Research from the SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Institute,” said Reetika Dhawan, AWC’s vice president for workforce development and career & technical education. “A renowned observational astrophysicist with an in-depth understanding of cosmic phenomena, Dr. Steel brings a wealth of knowledge and insight for our students.”
In the capacity of observational astrophysicist, Dr. Steel’s specialty is in optical spectrophotometry, a practice where the light from observable astronomical objects is broken down into frequency components, or colors, so that their elements can be identified. His particular interest has been in the star formation histories of galaxies, an area of knowledge which optical spectrophotometry can deepen.
As a science educator for over 25 years, Dr. Steel is described by AWC as an ardent proponent of advancing and communicating science education to the public and youth. He’s held lectureships at Harvard University, University College London and University College Dublin, and is an eight-time recipient of Harvard’s Certificate of Distinction in Teaching award for undergraduate education.
“We are very excited and honored to have Dr. Steel share his knowledge with the Yuma community as part of the celebration of National Space Day,” said Dr. Joann Chang, AWC’s associate dean of math, science, engineering and wellness & physical education. “His presentation to our campus community on May 4th will really highlight some exciting research within the field of astronomy. This is also a great opportunity for our faculty to learn about Dr. Steel’s educational tools that are available to further science education for our students.”
The astrophysicist’s interest in education extends past the university level, too. Steel holds the title of principal investigator for the NASA Community College Network, a major initiative to bring cutting-edge space science into the community college classroom, and is an education specialist supporting NASA’s Office of Planetary Protection. Originally from England, he’s also a qualified secondary school science teacher in the UK and a Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.