Dr. Simon Steel is currently deputy director of the Carl Sagan Center for Research at the SETI Institute.

National Space Day takes place this week and Arizona Western College is observing in a very special way. On Thursday, May 4, astrophysicist Dr. Simon Steel will be giving a presentation from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Schoening Conference Center in the 3C Building of the Yuma Campus, located at 2020 S. Ave 8E, and the public’s invited.

“Arizona Western College is thrilled to host Dr. Simon Steel, the esteemed deputy director of the Carl Sagan Center for Research from the SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Institute,” said Reetika Dhawan, AWC’s vice president for workforce development and career & technical education. “A renowned observational astrophysicist with an in-depth understanding of cosmic phenomena, Dr. Steel brings a wealth of knowledge and insight for our students.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

