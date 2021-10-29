Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the two suspects charged in connection to a 2019 shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store had to be postponed again.
When asked by Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson for an update on the status of the case, attorney Paul Abbate said he needed to ask for another 30-day continuance.
Abbate, who represents Gabriel Aragon, explained to the court that a settlement conference has been scheduled, but not held yet.
However, Abbate did not mention what date the settlement conference has been scheduled for.
Nelson, after hearing Abbate’s explanation, granted his request for the continuance and scheduled Aragon’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 18.
Aragon has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft, and theft of means of transportation in the death of 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo.
He has also been charged with hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal damage and remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
On March 8, 2019, at 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 W. 8th St. in Yuma in reference to a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island. The victim, who was later identified as Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Anthony Guillen, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has also been charged in connection to the case.