The San Luis man charged in connection to pulling a knife on a woman during what police believe was a domestic dispute had his next hearing scheduled for June.
During what was a brief status hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday, attorney Jose Padilla of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office requested that a settlement conference be held in the case.
Padilla represents Marcos Rubio Diaz, who has been charged with attempted murder, 14 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – per domestic violence, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to cause serious physical injury – per domestic violence, and one count of child or vulnerable adult abuse – per domestic violence.
He has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of harassment – per domestic violence and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Padilla’s request.
The case will now be transferred to the presiding judge who will assign it to another judge, who will conduct the settlement conference.
A settlement conference is a meeting between the prosecution and defense in chambers with a judge. It is done for the sole purpose of trying to resolve the issues in the case before having to go to trial.
At his last hearing in April, Diaz was ruled competent to stand trial and Padilla was informed by the prosecution that a plea agreement would be offered.
The incident happened in August 2021 at a home in the 1000 block of Washington Lane.
According to San Luis police, when officers arrived on scene they noticed a broken window at the home and heard a woman yelling.
Officers saw a man inside the residence holding a knife and a woman who had what appeared to be visible knife wounds on her body.
When officers ordered Diaz to drop the knife, he complied with their verbal command and was immediately arrested.
The woman was treated on scene by officers and paramedics from the San Luis Fire Department before being transported by ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further care.
