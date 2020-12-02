The case of a former Yuma Marine accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl was postponed on Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court so a settlement conference can be held.
In providing the court with an update on the status, attorney Michael Donovan, who represents Jaylen Jackson, asked the court for a continuance.
He explained that at his client’s previous hearing last month he requested a settlement conference, which the court granted.
However, for unknown reasons that conference was not added to the court’s calendar so it has yet to occur.
“Something must have happened over the holidays,” Donovan said.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Donovan’s request and ordered the case be sent back to the presiding court judge again to appoint a judge to conduct the meeting.
A settlement conference is a meeting between opposing sides in a case at which the parties attempt to reach a mutually agreeable resolution of their dispute without having to proceed to a trial.
Jackson, who appeared at the hearing via video feed from the Yuma County jail, has been charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15. Both charges carry mandatory prison sentences if convicted.
Kinsey also scheduled a status conference for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.
Jackson was taken into custody at approximately 2:10 a.m. at the front gates of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on April 22, and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 11:36 p.m. April 21, officers responded to a report of a sexual offense at Friendship Park, in the 1600 block of West 34th Place.
During the course of the investigation, information was developed that led to Jackson’s arrest.
