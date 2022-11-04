Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the former YRMC employee accused of sexually assaulting four patients was postponed until after a settlement conference can be held.
In making the request, Phoenix attorney Kristopher Califano, who appeared at the hearing telephonically, also did not indicate to the court why he felt one would be helpful.
He did, however, remind the court that the case has been designated as complex, which adds 90 to 120 days (depending on if the defendant is in custody or out of custody) to the total maximum amount of time that the prosecution has to bring the case to trial.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Califano’s request and ordered the case be transferred so another judge could be appointed to conduct the hearing.
He then scheduled a status hearing for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 8.
A victim was also present at the hearing but declined to address the court when given the opportunity to do so.
A settlement conference is a meeting between the judge and the opposing sides in a case at which the parties attempt to reach a mutually agreeable resolution without having to proceed to a trial.
Califano represents Jose Arias, who has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual abuse and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, all of which are felonies.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Yuma police arrested Arias last year after investigating claims that he allegedly sexually assaulted and abused four adult male patients at the hospital between December 2020 and August 2021.