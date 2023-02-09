A settlement conference will be held in the case of the man who allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from a female he thought was 17 years old.
Attorney Michael Donovan, who represents Jacob Ray Williams, made the request during a hearing Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court.
He also informed the court that he would be submitting a written motion requesting a medical expert to conduct a competency examination on his client.
Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Donovan’s request and scheduled a status hearing for Williams for 8:30 a.m. March 15.
He added that the intention of the hearing would be for the purpose of setting a trial date, conducting a Donald Hearing, or holding a change-of-plea hearing.
Williams has been charged with one felony count of transmitting obscene material to a minor and remains out of custody after posting a $250,000 bond.
According to Yuma police, Williams allegedly began a conversation with a female who he believed to be 17 on a social media app on Oct. 2, 2021.
During this conversation, he allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from the female and sent a naked picture of himself.
Although the female is of legal age, she told Williams that she was a minor several times, but he persisted.
Williams, when questioned, also allegedly admitted to police that he believed the girl to be under the legal age, which is by law what made the interaction illegal, according to police and the prosecution.
Williams had been employed as a teacher at Tierra Del Sol Elementary School in Somerton and a junior varsity football coach at Yuma High School. He has since been terminated from both positions.