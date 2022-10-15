Thursday’s trial-setting hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a man charged in connection to a double homicide was postponed until after a settlement conference can be held.
Yuma County Public Defender’s Office Attorney Antonio Bustamante said he anticipated it would take six days to try the case.
Bustamante represents Francisco Dominguez, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of misconduct with weapons.
Prosecutor Karolyn Kaczorowski of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office said with jury selection included, it would take six days just for the state to present its evidence.
When asked if a plea offer had been made in the case, Kaczorowski said one had not, adding the defense was not interested in accepting one.
“A plea was discussed verbally but never put in writing,” Kaczorowski said.
Bustamante replied that there must be some type of misunderstanding because he client would definitely consider a plea if offered.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson asked if a settlement conference would be helpful.
Both Kaczoroski and Bustamante agreed that it would help get the case resolved, so Nelson ordered the case be transferred so another judge could be appointed to conduct the hearing.
He then scheduled a status hearing for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10.
Dominguez, who appeared in person at the hearing, remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
According to Yuma police, officers responded to the 1200 block of West 3rd Street at approximately 5:16 a.m. on Nov. 20 for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two men who had been shot.
The first man, who was later identified as 43-year-old Pedro Aguayo Ramos, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, 38-year-old Christian Gonzalez, died at 1:30 p.m. the same day at a Phoenix-area hospital.
Yuma police arrested Dominguez that day.