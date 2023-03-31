Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the three men charged in connection to a fatal shooting was continued until a settlement conference can be held in the case.
The request was made by attorney Heather Vinci, who represents Gregorio Cota in one of the two cases against him.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson ordered the case to be transferred so another judge could be appointed to conduct the meeting.
He then scheduled a status hearing regarding the settlement conference for 8:30 a.m. April 27.
Cota has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Leonardo Melendez. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
He is being represented by attorney Zachary Dumyhan in that case.
He and his brother, Joshua Cota, were arrested by Somerton police on July 7, 2022, while Johnny Valenzuela Escalante was taken into custody on July 10 at his residence in Maricopa.
Escalante is the registered owner of the vehicle used in the killing and is believed to have been the getaway driver, according to police.
On May 30, at approximately 3:35 a.m. Somerton police officers responded to the 400 block of East Orchid Street after receiving a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot.
Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside a garage.
The man, identified as Melendez, was transported by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
Vinci represents Cota in an unrelated earlier case in which he has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of drive-by shooting and aggravated assault, all of which are felonies.