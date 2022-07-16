A Superior Court judge on Wednesday granted a defense request for a settlement conference by the attorney representing one of the three men charged in connection to an incident in which guns were pointed at a person outside of a bar.
In explaining his request, attorney Jose Padilla informed the court that he has received what he believes to be a very favorable plea offer, but his client would like to discuss it with a judge and the prosecutor assigned to the case.
Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Padilla’s request and ordered the case be transferred to the presiding judge for the appointment of a judge to conduct the meeting.
He also advised Padilla that his client currently has a trial scheduled to begin in September and that he would not vacate it until after his client accepts the plea agreement.
Padilla, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, represents Rene Castaneda-Benitez, who is out of custody after posting bond, and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of misconduct involving weapons.
Castaneda-Benitez’s next court hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 for a final pretrial conference of change-of-plea.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Castaneda-Benitez and two other suspects were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St. on Feb. 8.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business but departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
All three suspects were later arrested.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Antonio Campa-Robles and Marvin Iniguez.
