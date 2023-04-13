A Yuma County Superior Court judge granted a defense request on Wednesday for a settlement conference in the case of a man who allegedly defrauded several victims of cash and cryptocurrency in a fake business start-up scheme.
In making the request, attorney Robert Bleich, who represents Andres Fernandez, said his client was recently picked up on a warrant and that he has not spoken with him yet.
He explained that he had a jail visit scheduled to meet with Fernandez, but he refused to see him.
Bleich also informed the court that Fernandez has been offered a plea agreement and asked if a Donald hearing could be held so his client would know its terms.
The prosecution responded it was not prepared to hold one at this time.
Fernandez, who had been out of custody after posting a $250,000 bond, has been charged with a total of nine counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and three counts of money laundering.
He is also facing charges of theft, aggravated taking identity and operating a chop shop.
A warrant for his arrest was issued after he failed to show up for a previous hearing.
Superior Court Judge David Haws has scheduled Fernandez’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on June 7.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, while conducting an investigation into Fernandez, deputies were able to determine that he allegedly swindled $775,000 from a victim.
There are at least four known victims and Fernandez is suspected of using the money to buy luxury items, including an exotic vehicle, and to take trips.
He was arrested in April 2022 after investigators and agents with the YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB), the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) served search warrants on his residence and business.