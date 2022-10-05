Tuesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the two men who fled the scene of a traffic stop on foot was postponed until a settlement conference can be held.
In asking for the continuance, attorney Julie McDonald explained to the court that her client has been offered a plea agreement, but she has yet to receive it.
However, she noted the prosecutor who made the plea offer is no longer with the Yuma County Attorney’s Office.
McDonald represents Eric Granville, who appeared out of custody after having been released to the supervision of pretrial services at a previous hearing.
Granville, who has two cases filed against him, has been charged with possession of burglary tools, possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of means of transportation and conspiracy of theft of means of transportation.
McDonald said that the reason she was requesting the settlement conference is that she has spoken with the new prosecutor and they both believe one would be helpful in resolving the case.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted her request and scheduled a status conference for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 8.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the initial incident happened at around 2:41 p.m. on April 15 when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2005 Cadillac.
Instead of pulling over, 31-year-old Richard Trujillo, who was the driver of the Cadillac, allegedly sped away, hitting several other cars while trying to evade deputies.
Due to the damage sustained in one of the crashes, the Cadillac was rendered inoperable, causing Trujillo and Granville to flee on foot.
While Granville was able to escape, Trujillo was taken into custody with the help of a bystander. No injuries were reported among anyone involved in the collisions.
Three days later, deputies received an anonymous tip regarding a possible sighting of the 34-year-old Granville in a vehicle.
A deputy later located the vehicle at a gas station on Frontage Road and the Interstate 8 overpass in the Foothills.
Granville was found hiding underneath blankets in the back seat of the vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody.