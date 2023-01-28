A settlement conference will be held in the case of a San Luis taxi driver accused of sexually molesting a 7-year-old girl.
A settlement conference will be held in the case of a San Luis taxi driver accused of sexually molesting a 7-year-old girl.
Attorney Robert Bleich made the request during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday.
Bleich represents Luis Gilberto Ozuna, who has been charged with two counts of child molestation and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
He added that he has also received a plea offer which he needs to go over with his client.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Bleich’s request and ordered the case to be transferred so another judge could be appointed to conduct the meeting.
He then scheduled a status hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 23.
According to San Luis police, officers were contacted in November 2022 after the minor told her mother she had been molested by Ozuna.
He was arrested following an investigation in which he was interviewed. Both he and the minor victim are residents of San Luis.
San Luis police did not know at the time whether the sexual abuse of the victim occurred once or on multiple occasions.
