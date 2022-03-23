Tuesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the Somerton man charged in connection to robbing a bank was rescheduled so a settlement conference can be held.
Attorney Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office also did not provide the court with an update on the status of his client’s case when he made the request.
Parks represents 34-year-old Victor Zavala, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on $50,000 bond on two counts of armed robbery and one count of robbery.
Since the prosecution did not object, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Park’s request.
He then explained to Parks that he was transferring the case so another judge could be appointed to conduct the settlement conference and that he would be notified when it was scheduled to take place.
A settlement conference is a meeting between the judge and the opposing sides in a case at which the parties attempt to reach a mutually agreeable resolution of their dispute without having to proceed to a trial.
Zavala was arrested at approximately 1:24 p.m. Nov. 4 when an off-duty officer spotted a suspicious vehicle that had driven around the Washington Federal Bank, 100 E. 32nd St., multiple times.
When officers searched his car following the traffic stop, they found evidence allegedly connecting him to the Oct. 27 armed robbery of the same branch bank. Yuma police did not release any information as to what the evidence was.
The initial investigation into that armed robbery revealed that an unknown male, now believed to be Zavala, entered the bank and demanded money.
While a gun was not seen, the suspect held an unknown covered object in his hand.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene, heading west on 32nd Street.
Zavala has also been given a plea offer to resolve both cases against him but he has not accepted it yet.
In addition to the armed robbery of the branch of the Washington Federal Bank, Zavala has also been charged with the robbery of the Fast Auto Loans.
