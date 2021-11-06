A hearing for one of the three suspects charged in connection to an armed break-in and robbery of a home in the Foothills was postponed Thursday so a settlement conference can be held.
Attorney Zachery Dumyhan of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office explained that the hearing was to be for the purpose of scheduling a change-of-plea or setting a trial date, but he was instead requesting a brief continuance.
Dumyhan, who represents Korey Gallagher, explained that earlier in the week the prosecutor filed a written motion requesting a settlement conference and a date for a status hearing.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Dumyhan’s request and scheduled Gallagher’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Gallagher, who remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond, has been charged with a total of six felony offenses, including two counts of theft of means of transportation.
Other charges include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of a credit card, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and burglary.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:02 a.m. on June 18 deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 13100 block of East 41st Lane in the Foothills.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed by the victim that one or more suspects had entered the residence and demanded some of her property.
Two of the suspects, one of whom was identified as Gallagher, reportedly displayed firearms during the incident and left the residence after being given the property.
Some of the victim’s property was located, as well as the firearms that were used in the crime, when search warrants were served in relation to the case.
Two other suspects, James Brazil and Christian Strangfeld, have also been arrested and charged in connection to the case.
