The attorney representing a Yuma Marine accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl requested a settlement conference Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court.
In what was a very brief hearing, Michael Donovan, who represents Jaylen Jackson, made no other comments. Jackson appeared at the hearing via video feed from the county jail.
Donovan represents Jaylen Jackson, who has been charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15. Both charges carry mandatory prison sentences if convicted.
Since the prosecution did not object, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted his request and ordered the case be sent to the presiding judge to appoint a judge to preside over the meeting.
A settlement conference is a meeting between opposing sides in a case at which the parties attempt to reach a mutually agreeable resolution of their dispute without having to proceed to a trial.
Judge Kinsey also scheduled a status conference for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 1.
Jackson was taken into custody at approximately 2:10 a.m. at the front gates of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on April 22, and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond,
According to Yuma police, at approximately 11:36 p.m. Tuesday April 21, officers responded to a report of a sexual offense at Friendship Park, which is in the 1600 block of West 34th Place.
During the course of the investigation, information was developed that led to Jackson’s arrest.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.