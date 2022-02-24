A hearing for one of the three men charged in connection to an armed break-in and robbery of a home in the Foothills was rescheduled so a settlement conference could be held.
Attorney Penny Higgenbottom, who represents Marvin Iniguez, requested a continuance during a hearing Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court, saying that she and the prosecution are still in plea negotiations.
She added that a settlement conference could help in getting the case resolved without having to go to trial.
Since the prosecution did not object, Superior Court Judge David Haws, who is presiding over the case, granted Higgenbottom’s request.
He then explained to Higgenbottom that he was transferring the case so another judge could be appointed to conduct the settlement conference and that she would be notified when it was arranged.
He also scheduled her client’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on April 6.
Iniguez, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, all of which are felonies.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Iniguez and two other suspects were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St., on Feb. 8, 2021.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business but had departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Rene Castaneda-Benitez and Antonio Campa-Robles.
