Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the San Luis City councilwoman charged in connection to a hit-and-run accident was rescheduled so a settlement conference can be held.
Attorney Joshua Cordova, who represents Africa Luna-Carrasco, did not provide the court with an update on the status of his client’s case when he made the request.
Luna-Carrasco, who appeared in person and out of custody for the hearing, has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident and two counts of forgery, all of which are felonies.
She has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Cordova’s request and explained that he was transferring the case so another judge could be appointed to conduct the settlement conference and that he would be notified when it was arranged.
He also scheduled Luna-Carrasco’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15.
A settlement conference is a meeting between the judge and the opposing sides in a case at which the parties attempt to reach a mutually agreeable resolution of their dispute without having to proceed to a trial.
A vehicle belonging to the councilwoman, a 2012 Honda Accord, was involved in an accident at Avenue C and County 19th Street on Aug. 26, 2021, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no injuries in the accident, but the driver of Luna-Carrasco’s car fled the scene, deputies said.
YCSO investigators contacted Luna-Carrasco at her home later in the day of the accident, YCSO said, and the councilwoman told them her car previously had been stolen.
San Luis police also interviewed Luna-Carrasco as part of the accident investigation and stated that the councilwoman had not filed a stolen vehicle report.
Luna-Carrasco, who serves as the city’s vice mayor, was first elected to the council in 2010 and has been re-elected to successive terms.
However, her current term expires this year.