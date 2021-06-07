A hearing for one of the two suspects charged in connection to the 2019 shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store, in which one man was killed, was postponed on Thursday so his attorney can prepare for a settlement conference.
When asked to provide the court with an update on the status of the case, attorney Paul Abbate informed the court that it had been his intention to request a settlement conference, but he is not ready to do so yet.
Instead, Abbate asked for a brief continuance, assuring the court that he would make the request at his client’s next hearing.
Abbate represents Gabriel Alexander Aragon, who has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft, and theft of means of transportation.
He has also been charged with hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal damage, and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
When asked for the state’s position on the matter prosecutor Megan Gallegher, of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, suggested going ahead and setting the settlement conference, but did not object to the continuance
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, then granted Abbate’s and scheduled Aragon’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on July 1.
On March 8, 2019, at 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 West 8th St. in Yuma in reference to a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island.
The victim, who was later identified as 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Anthony Guillen, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has also been charged in connection to the case.