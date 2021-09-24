Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the two suspects charged in connection to a 2019 shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store has been postponed until next month.
When Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson asked for an update on its status, attorney Paul Abbate said he needed to ask for a continuance.
Abbate, who represents Gabriel Aragon, explained that a settlement conference that was supposed to have been scheduled was not, so it has not taken place yet.
He added that one was ordered at a previous hearing for his client and that he did not know why it had not been scheduled.
Nelson, after hearing Abbate’s explanation, ordered the case be transferred back to the presiding judge to have the settlement conference rescheduled.
The judge also set Aragon’s next court hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Aragon has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft, and theft of means of transportation and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only.
He has also been charged with hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal damage.
On March 8, 2019, at 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 W. 8th St. in Yuma in reference to a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island. The victim, who was later identified as 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Anthony Guillen, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has also been charged in connection to the case.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.