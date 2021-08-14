A hearing for one of the two suspects charged in connection to the 2019 shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store, in which one man was killed, was postponed on Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court so a settlement conference can be held.
In providing the court with an update on the status of the case, attorney Julie McDonald, who was standing in for Gabriel Aragon’s regular attorney, said she was asking for a 45-day continuance.
She explained that attorney Paul Abbate has been court-appointed to represent Aragon, but a previously scheduled settlement conference in his client’s case did not happen.
The reason, she continued, is that all of Abbate’s case files. including Aragon’s, had sustained flood damage. She did not say how the flood occurred.
Although not scheduled yet, she added that the next settlement conference will likely be held within the next 30 days.
After hearing no opposition to McDonald’s request, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted her request, scheduling Aragon’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 23.
Aragon has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft, and theft of means of transportation and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only
He has also been charged with hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal damage.
On March 8, 2019, at 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 West 8th St. in Yuma in reference to a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island. The victim, who was later identified as 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Anthony Guillen, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail as well, has also been charged in connection to the case.