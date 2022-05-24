SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Seven suspected drug cartel members remained in custody Monday following a gun battle and vehicle chase that ended near this city with one person killed and two police officers wounded in another shootout.
The armed confrontation began Saturday afternoon when an armed group fired on Mexicali police officers in Guadalupe Victoria, a small Baja California agricultural community that falls under Mexicali’s jurisdiction.
The gunmen are believed to be part of Los Salazar, a cartel that operates in both Sonora and Baja California, and Los Chapitos, a wing of the Sinaloa cartel, according to Pedro Ariel Mendivil, Mexicali’s police chief. Los Salazar are also affiliated with the Sinaloa cartel.
He said the gunman fired on the officers after police tried to stop their vehicles in the course of investigating a report of armed individuals in the area.
The gunmen, traveling in two vehicles, then fled toward San Luis Rio Colorado, with more than 30 Mexicali and 17 Baja state police officers chasing them, he said. Police were aided in the chase by armored all-terrain vehicles as some of the gunmen turned down dirt roads or fled on foot over rugged terrain.
“Our officers were in serious danger,” Mendevil Garcia said in a news conference relayed by social media. “At one point in the chase, (one of the fleeing vehicles) being pursued made a U-turn and confronted (officers) head on.”
Four suspected cartel members were arrested on the Baja California side of the border with Sonora. They were identified only by their first names and the first initials of their surnames: Jose Alfredo N., 37 years old; Genaro N., 22; Jose Domingo N., 40, and Misael, 16.
The second fleeing vehicle continued across the Colorado River bed to the Sonora side, Mendevil Garcia said. The vehicle had bullet holes in it and a punctured tire, and the armed group stopped in a tire shop in a neighborhood on the southwest side of San Luis Rio Colorado. There they were confronted by police from San Luis Rio Colorado.
In an exchange of gunfire that followed, a teen traveling with the group was killed and two police officers were wounded.
Three others in the second vehicle were arrested. The Sonora attorney general’s office identified them as Jesús Armando N., 23; Eric N., 19, and Javier N., 22.
The slain teen was identified as Salvador N., a resident of Mexico’s Guanajuato state.
The two wounded police officers from San Luis Rio Colorado, who were not identified, were recovering in a hospital on Monday.
Police said the gunmen had in their possession assault rifles, bulletproof vests and spike strips, used to stop vehicles for the purpose of attacking the occupants or for stopping pursuing vehicles.