The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will hear presentations on the COVID-19 sewage testing, the federal government’s priorities for the coming fiscal year and their potential impact on the city, and an upcoming Marine Corps exercise.
First up, the council will get an update on the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture COVID-19 Wastewater Testing.
This will be followed up by a presentation from Ron Hamm of Hamm Consulting Group, the city’s lobbyist, on the proposed fiscal year 2022 federal government’s priorities for funding state and rural programs.
Finally, Marine Corps Air Station officials will brief the council on the next Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course, which occurs twice a year in Yuma.
As part of the consent agenda, the council will also consider the following items:
- A $1.2 million contract to DPE Construction of Yuma for the 2nd Avenue Reconstruction project, from 8th Street to 13th Street.
- A contract award to SealMaster-Arizona of Phoenix for asphalt sealcoat materials at an estimated annual cost of $200,000.
- Extend the termination dates in the agreements with the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for reimbursement of funds used for overtime, mileage and equipment in support of Operation Stonegarden, a partnership between the Yuma Police Department and the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector.
- A request for approval of the final plat of the Arizona Housing Development Corporation Magnolia Avenue Phase 2 Subdivision. The property is located at the northeast corner of Magnolia Avenue and 5th Street.
The agenda includes the following two resolutions up for possible adoption:
- An agreement to defer city development fees and water and sewer capacity charges for the Park West Unit No. 5 Subdivision for three years.
- A preannexation development agreement with Maria Arzola Estrada and Julian Arzola for property located west of 557 S. Vaughn Ave.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.