SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A sewer project funded by private developers and city government will allow for current and future development on nearly 1,500 acres on the east side of San Luis.
Riedel Construction and Von Verde Development kicked in more than $4 million in financing for construction of the wastewater lift station, with the city now assuming responsibility for paying for its operation and maintenance. The station went online recently.
Among the properties to be served by the lift station n are Los Mesquites housing complex and the Plaza Colibri commercial complex, both under development east of Avenue E by Riedel Construction.
Nieves Riedel, owner of Riedel Construction who is also mayor of San Luis, said preparations for construction of the lift station began about two years ago.
“It’s a project that guarantees that growth is covered for more than 15 years,” she said. “We are ensuring that more than 7,000 houses, businesses and industry east of Avenue E have sewer service.”
City Hall announced that the lift station has gone online in a video recently posted on the city’s webpage and on social media.
Riedel said developers in San Luis regularly fund infrastructure projects such as the left station in partnership with the city, which then assumes responsibility for operating and maintaining the public works.
Riedel Construction is expected to build 300 homes by the end of this year in the first two phases of development of Los Mesquites, the first residential development to be located east of Avenue E. Also under development is Plaza Colibri, which got under way with construction of a gasoline station and convenience store.
Meanwhile, Von Verde is planning a hotel and its own housing development on the city’s east side.
The east side of San Luis has undergone rapid residential in recent years, with most of the new homes built by Riedel Construction and the Comite de Bienestar, a non-profit housing cooperative.
Riedel said the lift station will also served new schools that are expected to be needed to serve families that move to the east side in the future.