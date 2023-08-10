DRENAJE ESTE (copy)

Workers put the final touches to a wastewater lift station that will allow for continuing growth on the east side of San Luis, Ariz.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A sewer project funded by private developers and city government will allow for current and future development on nearly 1,500 acres on the east side of San Luis.

Riedel Construction and Von Verde Development kicked in more than $4 million in financing for construction of the wastewater lift station, with the city now assuming responsibility for paying for its operation and maintenance. The station went online recently.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you