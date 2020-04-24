The Yuma Police Department is notifying the community of a convicted Level 2 sex offender’s new address within the city limits.
Mark Everett Sims, 49, is now residing in the back of a gated parking lot at 4396 E. 30th Place. He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
In December 1993, Sims was convicted on one count of sexual abuse.
As a Level 2 sex offender Sims is considered a medium risk to re-offend.
The YPD is releasing the following information pursuant to the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.