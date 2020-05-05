A convicted Level 2 sex offender is now residing at a new address within the city limits, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Juan C. Vaughan, 43, is now residing in the vicinity of South 4th Avenue and West 3rd Street. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
In July 2008 Vaughan was convicted of one count of indecent exposure (sexually motivated).
Then in August 2015, he pleaded guilty to one count of violation of sex offender registration (failure to register).
Vaughan is not wanted by the YPD at this time, but as a Level 2 sex offender he is considered a high-risk to re-offend.
