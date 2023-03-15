The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public that a convicted Level 3 sex offender is now residing at a new address.

Sergio Mendoza, 29, is now residing at 12588 S. Drysdale Lane, Lot C in Yuma. He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

