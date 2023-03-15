The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public that a convicted Level 3 sex offender is now residing at a new address.
Sergio Mendoza, 29, is now residing at 12588 S. Drysdale Lane, Lot C in Yuma. He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On Jan. 9, 2013, Mendoza pled guilty in Yuma County Superior Court to one count of luring a minor for exploitation.
He was sentenced to 10 years of intensive probation with the Yuma County Adult Probation, which he has now completed.
The victim was a female juvenile known to him.
The YCSO is releasing the following information pursuant to the Community Notification Sex Offenders Law.
While not currently wanted by law enforcement at this time, due to his Level 3 classification, Mendoza is considered to have a high risk of reoffending.