A convicted sex offender has a new address in Yuma.
According to the Yuma Police Department, Murphy Campbell, 51, is now residing at 344 S. 4th Ave., #208. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 152 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A convicted sex offender has a new address in Yuma.
According to the Yuma Police Department, Murphy Campbell, 51, is now residing at 344 S. 4th Ave., #208. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 152 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Between 2000 and 2003, Campbell had sexual relations with a child starting when the child was 8 years old until they were 11 years old. Campbell was also found to be in possession of child porn.
On Feb. 18, 2004, Campbell was convicted of two counts molestation of a child, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Campbell is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend.
Partly to mostly cloudy. Near record high temperatures. High around 110F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 86F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Mainly cloudy. Hot. High 104F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.